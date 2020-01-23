Harts Services Featured on Tacoma-Area News for Garbage Disposal Expertise

Tacoma, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Residents of the Tacoma, WA, area already know they can turn to Harts Services when they need the help of a pipe bursting expert in Parkland or want to schedule hydro jet plumbing in Federal Way. Now, a televised report on Seattle-based ABC television affiliate KOMO Channel 4 has shed light on Harts Services' role as the region's leading garbage disposal repair specialists.



Richard Hart of Harts Services appeared on the report to advise homeowners on proper garbage disposal maintenance. After KOMO anchor/reporter Denise Whitaker called the garbage disposal an "often-misunderstood appliance," Hart explained that the garbage disposal's main function is to keep a kitchen sink cleaner.



Hart elaborated on why garbage disposals so often get clogged or break down during the winter months when homeowners are entertaining guests and hosting holiday meals. While crispy foods such as lettuce and apples break down easily in a garbage disposal, Hart said that softer foods such as asparagus and artichokes can become stringy and get caught in the blades, causing clogs.



Eggshells and coffee grounds also can cause trouble in a garbage disposal. To prevent clogs and the need for emergency garbage disposal repair, Hart recommended that all plates containing large leftover food scraps be scraped into a compost heap or trash bin before dishes are rinsed in the sink.



Proper care of a garbage disposal can save homeowners plenty of hassle, not to mention keep their kitchens clean and sanitary all year long. Homeowners experiencing sluggish kitchen sinks due to a finicky garbage disposal are encouraged to call the Tacoma, WA, area's top kitchen plumbing repair experts at Harts Services today by filling out an online contact form.



About Harts Services

Faithfully serving the Tacoma, WA, area since 2013 with the motto "We Care More," Harts Services is dedicated to going above and beyond to help customers repair and maintain their plumbing systems. From water heater installations to sewer line repair to drain cleaning to septic system maintenance, the skilled team at Harts Services approaches every job with one goal: the customer's complete satisfaction. For more information or to schedule service, visit https://hartsservices.com/.