Harts Services Going Beyond Essential Plumbing Repairs to Give Back to Tacoma Community

The Tacoma emergency plumbers at Harts Services are putting their company motto of "We Care More" into action during the coronavirus crisis, going beyond crucial plumbing repair services to provide customers with toilet paper and other essential supplies.



Harts Services was recently featured on KIRO-TV in Seattle for its efforts to give back to a community that is struggling with more than just clogged pipes and backed-up toilets. In the report, company co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough said that their technicians found some customers flushing bits of T-shirts down the toilet because they'd run out of toilet paper. So, in the course of answering an estimated 100 residential plumbing repair calls per week throughout the Tacoma area, Harts Services technicians began handing out rolls of toilet paper everywhere they went.



Hart told KIRO reporter Shelby Miller about one technician's touching experience: After delivering toilet paper to a customer, the customer cried tears of joy.



Going above and beyond to help customers is a company policy at Harts Services, but the team has upped the ante on their customer service during the COVID-19 crisis. Technicians have even visited supermarkets and pharmacies to pick up essential items for homeowners who don't feel comfortable leaving the house.



In the early stages of the outbreak, Harts Services implemented heightened health and safety precautions, offering zero contact service calls and requiring technicians to wear gloves and shoe covers in every residence they visit.



Additionally, Harts Services is offering zero interest payments on plumbing repairs during the COVID-19 pandemic to help ease customers' financial burden.



For more information or to schedule a zero contact service call with South Sound's Favorite Plumber, please contact Harts Services today.



About Harts Services

Faithfully serving the Tacoma, WA, area since 2013 with the motto "We Care More," Harts Services is dedicated to going above and beyond to help customers repair and maintain their plumbing systems. From water heater installations to sewer line repair to drain cleaning to septic system maintenance, the skilled team at Harts Services approaches every job with one goal: the customer's complete satisfaction. For more information or to schedule service, visit https://hartsservices.com/.