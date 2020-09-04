Harts Services Makes the 2020 Inc. 5000 List

Tacoma, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- Harts Services, a plumbing repair company that serves Tacoma, WA, and the surrounding areas, is pleased to announce that it has made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the country's fastest-growing private companies. Harts Services' official rank is 853, with an impressive three-year growth rate of 557.81 percent. The company previously made the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, where they were listed as number 976.



The Inc. 5000 list represents a look at the most successful independent small businesses within the American economy. To qualify for the 2020 list, not only did a company have to be privately-owned and independent, but they must have started earning revenue by March 31, 2016, made no less than $100,000 in 2016, no less than $2,000,000 in 2019, and had their 2019 revenue exceed their 2016 revenue.



The team at Harts Services is humbled by this year's ranking in the Inc. 5000 list and would like to thank all of the customers they have served since their founding in 2014. Without a hard-working team and a dedicated and growing customer base, the company would not have achieved the success it has been able to in such a short period of time. This year's event honoring Harts Services and the other companies who made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list will be held virtually from October 23, 2020, to October 27, 2020.



To learn more about this award-winning team of licensed plumbers that serves Tacoma, WA, or schedule service, please visit their website today.



About Harts Services

Faithfully serving the Tacoma, WA, area since 2013 with the motto "We Care More," Harts Services is dedicated to going above and beyond to help customers repair and maintain their plumbing systems. From water heater installations to sewer line repair to drain cleaning to septic system maintenance, the skilled team at Harts Services approaches every job with one goal: the customer's complete satisfaction. For more information or to schedule service, visit https://hartsservices.com/.