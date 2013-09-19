Hartzell Engine Selects vimana by System Insights for Production Efficiency Gains

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- System Insights (SI) announced Hartzell Engine Technologies selected vimana as their manufacturing software platform for improving shop floor production efficiency.



Hartzell Engine Technologies (HET) is the leading OEM supplier of aircraft engine accessories and cabin heating solutions. HET manufactures new and refurbished aircraft parts for general aviation piston engine airplanes, helicopters, military applications, unmanned aerial vehicles, and light jets. Aircraft parts made available by Hartzell Engine Technologies include turbocharging systems, aircraft alternators, aircraft starters, fuel pumps, cabin heaters, and factory-new aircraft replacement parts. HET is part of the Tailwind Technologies group of companies.



Bob Allenbaugh, VP of Manufacturing at Hartzell shared why he and his team selected System Insights’ vimana solution:, “There are a lot of products out there that can monitor your machines, but we felt that with its big data analytics capabilities vimana was the one product that can translate data collection to real productivity improvements. And that means dollars to us.”



Rick Moran, Chief Operating Officer of System Insights appreciated that HET recognized the value proposition and added, “We are extremely gratified that Bob has shown this sort of confidence in our product and company. Increasingly we are seeing that the industry is no longer satisfied with data collection, OEE, and static reports. Informed clients like HET want to know what is happening on the shop floor AND why. Only vimana can provide both parts of the equation.”



Hartzell Engine Technologies is the second Tailwind company adopting vimana in the past month; joining Mayday Manufacturing. At the HET facility in Montgomery, Alabama, vimana will be monitoring and providing analytics on all equipment that includes machine tools from Mazak and Southwest Industries as well as metrology gear from Browne & Sharpe.



vimana software solution monitors and manages machine tool productivity



vimana is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution, based on the MTConnect data standard, with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



vimana identifies periods of production losses using a sophisticated classification engine, and provides users with the information and insight needed to improve utilization. vimana includes real-time dashboards as well as historical reports and analysis; it integrates with a wide range of modern and legacy factory equipment using the MTConnect open standard for machine tool data interoperability.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400