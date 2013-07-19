Harvard Graduate Philadelphia Personal Injury Attorney Joe Mitchell Offers Free Consultation

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Attorney Joe Mitchell, a highly experienced personal injury lawyer from Philadelphia, is currently offering an absolutely free consultation to all new potential clients. Regarded as one of the most reputed Philadelphia personal injury lawyers, Attorney Joe Mitchell has been in practice for over 20 years after graduating from Harvard Law School in 1984. Details of Attorney Joe Mitchell’s practice areas and information regarding the free consultation can be viewed through the website, YourHarvardAttorney.com.



In the introductory videos posted on the site, Attorney Joe Mitchell elaborates that one of his objectives is to educate his clients and the general public on how personal injury cases are actually handled. Another priority of the popular personal injury attorney Philadelphia area is to create a friendly relationship with his clients and take up their cases after completely comprehending the unfortunate situation they were put into. Attorney Joe Mitchell’s extensive experience in dealing with insurance companies and his aggressive representation also ensures that the clients get the deserved compensation, most of the times surpassing expectations.



Attorney Joe Mitchell has vast practice areas and is also a reputed Philadelphia auto accident attorney. Being one of the most frequent causes of injury in the country, cases involving automobile accidents are commonly handled by the Harvard Law School grad. The ins and outs of how to get the correct compensation involving automobile accidents from insurance companies are now second nature to Attorney Joe Mitchell. Compensations are of high importance but the right representation from the numerous Philadelphia injury lawyers for the suffering one has to endure in a very traumatic experience should be considered, informed Attorney Joe Mitchell.



Apart from being a prominent Philadelphia car accident attorney, Joe Mitchell also represents many other cases such as medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, construction site negligence, police misconduct, slip and fall accidents, dog bites and attacks and wrongful deaths. Attorney Joe Mitchell is offering his free consultation to guide the victims of the accidents to successfully and most effectively present their case, regardless of which accident attorney Philadelphia area they choose for their representation.



For free consultation call 215-557-7111 (24 hrs a day).



About YourHarvardAttorney.com

YourHarvardAttorney.com is the online platform of Harvard graduate personal injury attorney Joe Mitchell who has been in practice for over 20 years. The website, http://www.yourharvardattorney.com/, lists the practice areas of Attorney Joe Mitchell and acts as a very useful resource for gaining basic knowledge on how personal injury cases are handled. Attorney Joe Mitchell is currently offering free consultation for all new interested clients.



For more information about Personal Injury Attorney, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of yourharvardattorney.com, please call at 215-557-7111 or email to info@yourharvardattorney.com.