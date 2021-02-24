Harvard Public Policy Professor Dr. David Grabowski on COV19 in Nursing Homes on Seniors Straight Talk

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- David C. Grabowski, PhD, is a professor of health care policy in the Department of Health Care Policy at Harvard Medical School. His research examines the economics of aging with a particular focus in the areas of long-term care and post-acute care.



Dr. Grabowski has been the Principal Investigator on five grants from the National Institute on Aging on projects related to the value of post-acute care, skilled nursing facility payment, demand for long-term care insurance, specialization in dementia care, and nonprofit provision of nursing home care. His research has been supported by a number of private foundations and has led a team at Harvard in the evaluation of payment models used by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.



Grabowski is member of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), an independent agency established to advise the United States Congress on issues affecting the Medicare program. He's testified before the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Subcommittee looking into the effects of COV19 in nursing homes and served on several Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services technical expert panels. Dr. Grabowski is an associate editor of the journal - Forum for Health Economics and Policy, is a member of the editorial boards of American Journal of Health Economics, Medical Care Research & Review and B.E. Journals in Economic Analysis & Policy. He was the 2004 recipient of the Thompson Prize for Young Investigators from the Association of University Programs in Health Administration.



Host and best-selling author Phyllis Ayman is thrilled that listeners of SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk have the opportunity to hear from Dr. David Grabowski. Ayman says, "Dr. Grabowski is engaging and forthcoming; it was truly an enlightening and informative conversation".



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk, bringing informative conversations to the senior years of our lives can be heard on the Voice America Empowerment Channel, is syndicated on the Voice America Influencers Channel and available on popular podcast platforms. The podcast is produced in collaboration with The Pass It On Network, a member of the United Nations Open Ended Working Group on Ageing, is a global network of advocates and thought leaders advocating for positive attitudes towards older adults. The podcast is also sponsored by Olive Community Services, a non-profit organization in Fullerton, CA providing culturally appropriate services to the diverse senior population.



If you have any questions about the show or are interested in advertising, please contact the Senior Executive Producer of the show, Sandra L Rogers at 480/553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com



For further information or inquiries, please contact Phyllis Ayman at Phyllis@seniorsstraighttalk.com https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3911



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network, or our parent company, World Talk Radio, LLC, call 855-877-4666.