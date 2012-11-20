Harvard University Fellow, Rajani Kannepalli Kanth, Announces Four Inspirational Works of Fiction and Non-Fiction, Poised to Change the Way Readers Live, Think and Perceive.

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- As a respected contributor to research agendas in Economics, Social Theory/Policy and Women’s Issues, Rajani Kannepalli Kanth has built a solid reputation for delivering compelling, pathbreaking, and life-changing theories.



With glowing public endorsements from iconic philosophers and intellectuals including Roy Bhaskar and Noam Chomsky, his academic influence has stretched as far as Advising the United Nations.



However, very few are aware of his creative works , composed a distance apart from Kanth’s academic remit. In fact, many will be positively surprised to learn that Kanth’s bibliography also boasts Two Avant-garde Novellas, a Book of deeply sensual Poetry and a Health /Fitness book that seeks to instil eternal youthfulness in its readers.



Book Synopses



The Last Journey: A Novella - The Last Journey chronicles the Life, and After-life, told partly in reverse history, of the last human left alive, after the Apocalypse of the Millenium, where masculine aggression and blindness have destroyed all life on Earth.



It's an unlikely love story , in the main, that offers oblique commentary on the philosophical and religious questions that have , perennially, dogged humankind.



The Matter With Danny: A Novella - The Matter with Danny breathlessly chronicles a very short but eventful day of Final Reckonings in the young life of Danny, our Protagonist. Danny is oh-so 'different', we learn; but it's a difference that the best of us might, perhaps, wish to share with him.



Revue: A Boutique of Verse - This is a sampler-smattering of verses, - of all cadences and genres, penned over a long period of time. They could, at best, howsoever fleetingly, warm the heart, soothe the disgruntled sensibility, or perhaps even allay the anxieties of the disturbed. They are all intended to stir the living and waking spirit in all of us and to lift us high up and away from the thralldom of mundane , everyday life.



The Forever Young Regime: The Hitherto Hidden Secret(s) of Near-Eternal Youthfulness - This is a one of a kind work. It is short, simple, and succinct: an amalgam of traditional wisdom and modern science. In a nutshell, it identifies in a personal, engaging and conversational style, the nutritional/mental algorithms that make possible a near-eternal youthfulness whilst retarding the natural process of aging.



As the Author explains, each of his Works targets a different challenge and opportunity that the modern-world bears.



“I feel my writings, all of them, express the felt-needs of our frazzled times. We live in an unprecedented era of enormous crisis, change, and transformation. Each work of mine was written with these challenges in mind,” explains Kanth, who has been a fellow of Harvard University since 2007.



He continues, “As such, I feel they echo the mind/mood-set of sensitive people the world over, charged with re-examining conventional wisdoms. Much as the health and youthfulness work, that embodies a transformational regimen, the literary works similarly exhort change in the way we live, think, and perceive, not in a dry, pedantic, or didactic mode, but by lofty trope and allusion.”



Those who have savored his works are praising the different tone and atmosphere each one creates in their sensibilities. For example, the experimental and forthright manner of his Novellas sits in stark contrast to the exquisitely couched, phonetic harmonies of his beautiful poetry.



While different, Kanth reminds us of some common , enduring, themes that run throughout.



“My academic/philosophical leanings heavily influence these works. Therefore, while I am offering everything from Fictional stories to the romance of Poetry, and even a Non-fiction book about Health, the challenges previously mentioned tie each of them together into an ensemble that aims to provoke and inspire those who willing to accept them,” he adds.



To make his works broadly and easily accessible, Kanth’s Titles are available in E-Book format and are intentionally very competitively priced.



About the Author: Rajani Kannepalli Kanth

Rajani Kannepalli Kanth, the Author, attended the Delhi School of Economics in Delhi, Columbia University in New York and the New School for Social Research.



He is trained in Social Anthropology and Economics/Political Economy

Aside from serving as Economic Advisor to the United Nations, in New York, he has held academic affiliations , in various capacities ,with Institutions of high academic repute the world over : the State University of New York, the University of Utah, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Wagner College, Providence College, Loras College, Washington College, Bard College, University of Aarhus (Denmark), University of Texas, Austin, University of Bielefeld, Germany, University of Bremen, Germany, the University of New South Wales (Australia), University of Technology, Australia, the National University of Singapore, Oxford University , UK, Duke University, Tufts University , Jawaharlal Nehru University(India) and Harvard University, amongst others.



He has, across Three decades, taught in the Areas of Anthropology, Sociology, Political Science, History, Economics, and Philosophy.



He is also the Trustee of the World Peace Congress that he founded in Salt Lake City in 2007, an Organization pledged to make waging War Illegal under the UN Charter.



He takes a keen interest now in Issues relating to Human Wellbeing, Women, Peace, Traditional Cultures, and Societal and Environmental Sustainability.



His numerous publications include: Political Economy and Laissez-Faire: Economics and Ideology in the Ricardian Era. New Jersey: Rowman and Littlefield, 1986; Explorations in Political Economy [ed.], NJ: Rowman and Littlefield, 1991;Capitalism and Social Theory, N.Y.: M.E.Sharpe, 1992.;Paradigms in Economic Development: A Select Anthology of Classic Papers in Development Studies (ed.). New York: M.E. Sharpe, 1994.;Against Economics: Rethinking Political Economy, London: Avebury Publishing, 1997;Breaking With the Enlightenment, NJ : Humanities Press,1997, Against Eurocentrism, N.Y.: Macmillan, 2005.;The Challenge of Eurocentrism: Global Perspectives, Policy and Prospects [ed.], N.Y.: Macmillan, April, 2009; The Post-Human Society (Forthcoming, ), Toward Immediacy in World Peace (Forthcoming, 2012.



He lives in the United States.