Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ: HCAP investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



New York based Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments.



On December 23, 2020, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTMN) announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Harvest Capital Credit Corporation will merge with and into Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, a business development company managed by Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC ("Sierra Crest"), an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P. ("BC Partners"). Under the terms of the agreement, current Harvest Capital Credit Corporation stockholders are expected to own approximately 16.6% of the combined company.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to NASDAQ: HCAP stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Harvest Capital Credit Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



