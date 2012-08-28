Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals: Biosimilars Company Analysis - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals: Biosimilars Company Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's biosimilars portfolio, including analysis of key product profiles, examining key drivers and resistors to development, market sizing, specifics of development such as clinical trials (where available) for each key biosimilar molecule in development.
Scope
- Strategic insight into the key strategies that have shaped the company's progress and/or will define its outlook going forward.
- Provides an indication of how biosimilars fit into the wider company context, and a history of deals & alliances.
Highlights
Harvest Moon specializes in the development of complex generics and biosimilars. These products are in-licensed from emerging market copy-biologic developers before they are out-licensed to partners in developed markets, with Harvest Moon's receiving royalties. Harvest Moon has 30 biosimilar products in various stages of development.
- See how Harvest Moon relies on corporate relationships for both sourcing products and commercialization
- Evaluate key products in Harvest Moon's pipeline, which is one of the largest monoclonal antibody biosimilar pipelines globally
