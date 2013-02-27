Harvest Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HNR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Harvest Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HNR) shares over potential securities laws violations by Harvest Natural Resources and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Harvest Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HNR) concerning whether a series of statements by Harvest Natural Resources, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Harvest Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HNR) reported that its Net Income increased from $15.44 million in 2010 to $53.89 million in 2011.



On June 21, 2012, Harvest Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE: HNR) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, HNR Energia B.V., has signed a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with PT Pertamina (Persero), the national oil company of Indonesia (the Buyer), to sell all of the Company's interests in Venezuela for $725.0 million in an all-cash transaction. Net proceeds from the sale are estimated to be approximately $525.0 million after deductions for transaction related costs and taxes.



Shares of Harvest Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HNR) jumped from $4.88 per share on June 21, 2012, to $9.12 per share on June 22, 2012 and continued to increase to as high as $10.25 per share on January 4, 2013.



Then on Feb. 20, 2013Harvest Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE: HNR) announced that the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) between PT Pertamina (Persero) and HNR Energia B.V., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harvest, for the purchase of Harvest's interests in Venezuela for $725 million has been terminated as a result of the Government of Indonesia, in its capacity as sole shareholder of PT Pertamina (Persero), voting not to approve the transaction.



Shares of Harvest Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HNR) dropped from $9.16 per share on February 19, 2013, to as low as $5.29 per share on Feb. 26, 2013.



