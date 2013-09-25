Harvest Sky: New Fantasy eBook Series Fuses Gripping Story with Mysterious & Vivid Island Setting

Thorndale, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- While most authors use their debut release to simply test the literary waters, Hunter Mcegan is proof that an author’s first book can easily compete with its genre’s best-sellers. Diving into the world of fantasy fiction with gusto, Mcegan is working diligently to establish a firm grounding in the world of published literature.



‘Harvest Sky’ stands alone in the marketplace by doing away with fantasy ‘worlds’ and instead creating a powerful new island setting.



Synopsis:



Eleven-year-old Tiernan is a bright, restlessly curious and resourceful boy who has spent his entire life living with his mother, Glenna, in the most dangerous place on the mysterious island of Prywonder.



When Glenna receives a plea for help that she can’t ignore, Tiernan is left in the care of Zandra, their adventurous family friend. Zandra, unfortunately, is on an errand of her own.



Along their journey across Prywonder, Tiernan and Zandra will question if there is more to her mission than anyone could have imagined.



As the author explains, there are plans for many more books.



“I’ve got an abundance of narratives in the works, but am well aware that I can only publish them if demand exists. Therefore, I am steadily building a base of loyal fans that will welcome my next works with open arms. It isn’t easy, but my passion is a strong driving force,” says Mcegan.



Continuing, “Initial feedback from fans has been excellent. This in itself is a huge inspiration to me and I’m planning my next release for the very near future.”



In fact, since its release, ‘Harvest Sky’ has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I do not normally find myself picking up a book, but I enjoyed this one!! I give it five stars out of five!” says one reader, reviewing the novel on Amazon.



Angie Holcomb was equally as impressed, adding, “Absolutely loved this book! Looking forward to reading it again! I can't say anything else without giving away what happens so I will stop right there.”



Mcegan is confident his book’s unique setting is resonating well with readers.



“There are plenty of new fantasy novels out there, but you don’t see too many set on island like Prywonder. It’s the perfect playground for my characters and small enough for readers to really become a part of the action. Watch this space for more!” he adds.



With the book’s popularity expected to rise, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Harvest Sky’ is available now: http://amzn.to/16BPujk.



About

The author lives in Thorndale.