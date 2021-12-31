Chicago, IIIinois, UNITED STATES -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2021 -- Global Harvesting Robot Market, By Robot Type (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), By Harvesting Type (Fruit, Vegetable, Grain, Others), By Application (Outdoor, Greenhouse), By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 – 2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Harvesting Robot market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Harvesting Robot market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region



The global harvesting robot market held a market size of USD 512.4 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2017 to 2027.



Increasing demand for food security and gradually rising awareness of smart agriculture are anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, growing requirements for enhanced productivity from the existing field coupled with the increasing digitalization of many industrial functions is estimated to fuel the market growth. The inefficiency of harvesting robots is estimated to negatively hamper market growth.

The market is segmented based on robot type, harvesting type, and application. Based on robot type, the semi-autonomous robots segment held the dominant market share and the fully autonomous segment grew at the fastest rate. By harvesting type, the fruit harvesting segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR. Based on application, the outdoor agriculture segment held the largest market share and the greenhouse agriculture segment grew at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By region, the global harvesting robot market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The European region held the largest market share owing to the presence of major players in the region. Europe is followed by North America by holding the second largest market share due to a well-developed agriculture sector in the U.S. as well as Canada. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Key players in the global harvesting robot market include Agrobot, Abundant Robotics Inc., CERESCON B.V., Dogtooth Technologies Limited, Energid Technologies Corporation, FFRobotics, Four Growers, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd, HARVEST CROO, Harvest Automation, Metomotion, Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc., and Root AI, Inc., among others.



- In July 2021, Abundant Robotics shut its fruit harvesting business as it was unable to develop the required market traction for supporting the business during the pandemic.

- In July 2020, Harvest Croo Robotics initiated the testing of its Berry 6 autonomous machine which has 16 robotic heads, each of which has 6 arms. It can scan, select, and pick 3 berries every 10 seconds. This accelerated the growth of the robot harvester during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- In March 2020, Yamaha Motor invested USD 2.5 million in Abundant Robotics, the U.S.-based startup involved in the development of robotic apple harvesting solutions. The company had started its association with Abundant Robotics in 2016 when it had invested USD 250,000 in it. The company aims towards providing solutions for labor-shortage issues in the field of agriculture by accelerating the development of unmanned systems and robotics technology.

- In May 2016, Harvest Automation sold its warehouse automation technology and business for focusing on robotic material handling in a variety of agriculture markets. The warehouse business was purchased by NextShift Robotics, Inc. in April 2016.



By Robot Type

- Semi-Autonomous Robots

- Fully-Autonomous Robots

By Harvesting Type

- Fruit Harvesting

- Vegetable Harvesting

- Grain Harvesting

- Others

By Application

- Outdoor Agriculture

- Greenhouse Agriculture

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.



The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.



Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.



