Harvey Norman Announces Partnership with South Australian Government

Sydney, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Harvey Norman wants customers to shop with confidence, whether in store, on mobile or online.



To that end, they have announced a partnership with ‘ForwardIT’, a South Australian Government initiative with the aim of enabling the Australian public to act more confidently online.



Gary Wheelhouse, GM of Harvey Norman's online division confirmed:



'At Harvey Norman we know that some of our most valuable customers struggle with aspects of the online world and as a result, we have created dedicated learning guides on our site to help them'.



A survey of Harvey Norman customers revealed that one of most consistently worrying aspects of shopping online is the security of potential transactions.



As a result, a priority was to promote safe and secure shopping. http://www.harveynorman.com.au/safe-and-secure-shopping/



Harvey Norman have also worked with ForwardIT to create a digital resource center, which introduces the basics of using the internet and connected devices.



http://www.harveynorman.com.au/computers/computers/buying-guides/buying-guide-forwardit-explore-your-online-world.html



Visit the ForwardIT resource at: http://www.forwardit.sa.gov.au/



Launch Event:



On the 7th of November, Gary Wheelhouse, GM of Harvey Norman’s online division is heading to Adelaide to celebrate the initiative with the team at Department of Further Education, Employment, Science and Technology.



The event will be hosted at the State Library of South Australia on North Terrace in the city.



For more details on the scheme, direct your questions either in person on the day or through our social media channels using the following hashtag #HNForwardIT.



Gary Wheelhouse

gary.wheelhouse@au.harveynorman.com

0412879650

http://www.harveynorman.com.au/