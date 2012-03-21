Harvey Peterson to Partner With Clean Green Nation in Cottage Grove, WI

Cottage Grove, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a leading provider of energy efficient products and services, has formed an authorized partnership with Harvey Peterson, a green professional based in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin.



Clean Green Nation, a national firm, provides affordable energy saving products and green living education direct to consumers. Peterson specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products, green living education and much more. As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Peterson will offer products and services to home and business owners of the Cottage Grove area, as well as tips for energy efficient living in Dane County.



“My goal as a Clean Green representative is to become the go-to resource for Dane County energy solutions for both home and business, and to help educate the region on green building in Dane County,” Peterson said. “I am very excited about this partnership, and thing that we have a lot of potential to work together to make the Cottage Grove area a better, healthier and greener place to live in the coming years and generations. I’m looking forward to getting started!”



Through his online store, Peterson specializes in renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products, as well as small wind turbines and solar panels that create custom clean energy solutions. He also offers renewable energy equipment for RV, boats and other recreational items.



As a company, Clean Green Nation places a heavy emphasis on being a source for education on green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of the need for green, renewable energy all over the U.S. and Canada.



"Clean, renewable energy is the future, and the future is here,” Peterson said. “I am looking forward to partnering with Clean Green to offer Dane County residents the opportunity to learn about and to produce clean, inexpensive energy alternatives while making a positive impact on the region.”



Peterson will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy, reliable solar power and much more, please visit http://harveyp.cleangreennation.com.