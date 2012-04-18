Harvey S. Bartnof, MD, to Discuss Anti-Aging and Telomeres at the New Living Expo on April 29

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- The idea of living a long life is a pleasant and desirable notion to most people.



Harvey S. Bartnof, MD, understands peoples’ interest in living longer. As the Founder and Medical Director of the Anti-Aging clinic called California Longevity and Vitality Medical Institute® in San Francisco, Calif., he spends a lot of time researching the topic of anti aging and preventive aging.



On Sunday, April 29, Dr. Bartnof will be a speaker at the 11th Annual New Living Expo. The event will take place at the San Francisco Concourse Exhibition Center.



Dr. Bartnof will be part of a panel of researchers and practitioners who will discuss topics like anti-aging, age management medicine, longevity, and health. The title of his presentation will be “LONGER Life with LONGER Telomeres.”



Dr. Bartnof, an Age Management Doctor, will explain to the audience how telomeres, which are a type of “cap” found on chromosomes, can actually affect aging. In 2009, the Nobel Prize was awarded for research about these chromosomal caps.



“Shorter telomeres equals a shorter life, while longer telomeres equals a longer life,” Dr. Bartnof noted, adding that he is looking forward to explaining to attendees how they can help keep their telomeres longer and more youthful, which in turn should improve not only their quality of life, but also help them to delay and possibly avoid diseases and possibly extend their lifespan.



“As a person ages, their telomeres shorten, causing the ends of their chromosomes to become ‘frayed,’” he added.



“The shortened telomeres can lead to various conditions associated with old age, including heart disease and cancer, as well as an overall lack of vibrancy.”



For people who would like to know how they can improve the length of their telomeres, Dr. Bartnof will also speak about a natural supplement called TA-65. The oral supplement is available to patients at his Age Management San Francisco Institute.



According to research, TA-65 has been shown to work by increasing telomerase, a natural enzyme, which in turn helps lengthen short telomeres, thus slowing aspects of biologic aging. Published medical reports indicate that patients who take TA-65 experienced tangible improvements in their immunity, with anecdotal improvements in energy, libido, skin, hair, and sleep.



In published studies of mouse models, when telomerase is blocked, telomeres become shorter, and the mice show accelerated aging and shorter lifespan. If telomerase is added back, mice have shown “age reversal,” with increased telomere length, longer lifespan, healthier skin, improved muscular coordination, brain regrowth, and improvements in blood sugar. When old mice are fed TA-65, they also show reversal of many aspects of aging, including longer telomeres, thicker hair & skin, increased bone strength, and less pre-diabetes.



About Harvey S. Bartnof, MD

Harvey S. Bartnof, MD, is the Founder and Medical Director of California Longevity and Vitality Medical Institute® in San Francisco, Calif. A licensed physician in the state of California, Dr. Bartnof is especially interested in the topics of aging and preventive aging. In addition to his clinical work, he has hosted an internet radio call-in show titled “Age Management Medicine in the 21st Century,” on VoiceAmerica.com. Dr. Bartnof is a graduate of University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine, where he was a faculty member for 8 years. For more information, please visit http://www.drbartnof.com