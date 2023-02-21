Hashimoto's Thyroiditis Drug Market Is at the Cusp of Crossing at High CAGR of 5.5% in 2022-2029

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- Market Dynamics:



The factors influencing the global hashimoto's thyroiditis drug market are the increasing research and development and the growing prevalence of hashimoto's thyroiditis.



The increasing research and development are expected to drive the hashimoto's thyroiditis drug market



Hashimoto thyroiditis is also known as chronic autoimmune thyroiditis or chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis. It is an autoimmune disease in which thyroid cells are destroyed by immune processes involving cells and antibodies. In developed countries, it is the most common cause of hypothyroidism. On the other hand, inadequate dietary iodine intake is the most common cause of hypothyroidism worldwide. The formation of antithyroid antibodies that attack the thyroid tissue, causing progressive fibrosis, is the pathophysiology of Hashimoto's thyroiditis. Because diagnosis is difficult, the condition is sometimes not discovered until late in the disease process. Increased thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and low thyroxine (T4) levels, as well as increased antithyroid peroxidase (anti-TPO) antibodies, are the most common laboratory findings.



This activity examines the pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment of Hashimoto thyroiditis, focusing on the role of the interprofessional team inpatient care. Women are more likely to be affected than men. At least a 10:1 female-to-male ratio exists. Although some sources suggest that most women are diagnosed between the ages of 30 and 50. The standard treatment is levothyroxine, given at a dose of 1.6 to 1.8 mcg/kg/day. T4 is converted to T3, the active form of thyroid hormone, in the human body. Moreover, thyroid hormone replacement is the cornerstone of hypothyroidism treatment. Orally administered titrated levothyroxine sodium is the drug of choice. It has a 7-day half-life and can be taken daily. Avoiding suboptimal absorption should not be taken with iron or calcium supplements, aluminium hydroxide, or proton pump inhibitors. Take it on an empty stomach first thing in the morning for best absorption.



The side effects associated with the drugs are expected to hamper the market growth



Generally, because levothyroxine mimics natural T-4 in the body, there are usually no negative side effects if the treatment produces "natural" T-4 levels in the body. Too much thyroid hormone can exacerbate bone loss, resulting in brittle, weak bones (osteoporosis) or cause irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias). T-4 is converted to triiodothyronine, a thyroid hormone that is naturally produced (T-3). The T-4 replacement hormone is also converted to T-3, and for most people, T-4 replacement therapy provides an adequate supply of T-3. A synthetic T-3 hormone (Cytomel) or a synthetic T-4 and T-3 combination may be prescribed by a doctor for people who need better symptom control. Rapid heartbeat, insomnia, and anxiety are all side effects of T-3 hormone replacement therapy. A 3- to 6-month trial period may be used to evaluate these treatments.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



Thyroid dysfunction was found in approximately 15% of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 is thought to directly impact thyroid morphology and function, potentially worsening pre-existing AITD. Furthermore, COVID-19's effects on the immune system may aggravate AITD and lead to the development of cytokine storms. Nonetheless, it is unclear whether patients with autoimmune diseases have a higher risk of a poor outcome, even if those who receive immune-modulatory therapy don't appear to have a higher risk. Thyroid dysfunction may increase susceptibility to COVID-19 infection, which warrants further investigation. While COVID-19 is linked to non-thyroidal illness, it is unclear whether it also raises the risk of developing thyroid cancer. Hence, the impact of covid-19 is expected to accelerate the demand for hashimoto's thyroiditis drug market.



Segment Analysis:



Levothyroxine segment is expected to dominate the market growth



To treat hypothyroidism, most people with Hashimoto's disease take medication. The synthetic hormone levothyroxine is used to treat hypothyroidism caused by Hashimoto's disease (Levoxyl, Synthroid, others). The synthetic hormone functions similarly to the T-4 hormone produced naturally by the thyroid. Hypothyroidism is usually treated with synthetic thyroxine (T4), also known as levothyroxine, and sold under Synthroid, Tirosint, Levothroid, Levo-T, Levoxyl, and Unithroid. This medication is usually taken once a day consistently. It replaces thyroid hormones and alleviates hypothyroidism symptoms. Finding the right dose may take some trial and error, and the medication must be taken for the rest of one's life. Because of the possible link between subclinical hypothyroidism and heart disease, treatment with levothyroxine may be appropriate for people under 65 with a TSH level in this range. Levothyroxine is usually only prescribed to patients 65 and older who also have hypothyroid symptoms. To achieve euthyroid status, 0.10 to 0.15 mg of levothyroxine per day is required. Children may require up to 4 g per kg per day for complete replacement. Thyroid hormone replacement can begin near the target goal in young patients with no risk factors for cardiovascular disease.



Geographical Analysis:



North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global hashimoto's thyroiditis drug market



The growing prevalence of hashimoto's thyroiditis and increasing research and development in this region is expected to drive the market growth.



In the United States, 1 to 2% of the population has Hashimoto thyroiditis. It affects women more frequently than men due to hormonal factors. In the United States, this is the most common cause of thyroid underactivity (hypothyroidism). Moreover, the increasing US FDA approvals is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, on 21st January 2019, Lupin received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Levothyroxine Sodium tablets used to treat hypothyroidism. The USFDA has given the company permission to market the tablets in the following strengths: 25 micrograms (mcg), 50 mcg, 75 mcg, 88 mcg, 100 mcg, 112 mcg, 125 mcg, 137 mcg, 150 mcg, 175 mcg, 200 mcg, and 300 mcg.



Competitive Landscape:



The global hashimoto's thyroiditis drug market is moderately competitive with mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. Some of the key players in the market are Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Lannett, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Lupin, Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bioiberica S.A.U., IBSA Pharma Inc.



