Haskell Achieves Unique Milestone

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Haskell New York Inc., a Brooklyn-based office supply dealer has recently tallied reward credits issued from its online games. Since it began the program, the company has given away over a half million credits just from playing the Slot Machine Game, the Shell Game, the Door Game and the original Pick Number Game.



While the concept of providing redeemable reward credits for each purchase may not be new, few (if any) other companies use games to earn additional credits. When combined with credits given for each purchase, the corporate website OfficeSalesUSA.com, provides not only a great place to shop but also a place to have fun. Haskell even provides ways to assign specifically who gets credits:



Users (the default)

Approvers

Designated approver



Few companies provide this level of customization in their incentive programs. Haskell also added many other time saving and purchasing enhancements on its site including:



Individual spending limits

Multi-level approvers

Multiple departments

Multiple shiptos

Default departments

Recreate orders from history

Ability to easily see products with green benefits

Ability to order non-stocks

Ability to work on several orders



Haskell even provides a no questions asked online RMA (Return Merchandise Authorization) feature. Large accounts appreciate the convenience and no hassle approach to returns. Haskell gives a robust experience custom tailored for each user and account type. From casual shoppers that just want to make a single purchase without having to answer a million questions to full scale enterprises that need all the bells and whistles, Haskell provides unique solutions that adjust to each situation.



Federal buyers can even use their GSA login to gain access to Haskell's General Services Administration Schedule 75. According to the site's webmaster:



"Power extensions like these give Haskell an edge over the competition with scalable logins that mold to the individual's needs."



The site even includes a way to search and browse products made by people living with major disabilities. Haskell New York Inc. is an authorized AbilityOne program member. Products sold by the company under the Skilcraft brand provide employment opportunities and support to the blind, wounded veterans and individuals facing limited mobility.



From its early start back in 1928 to the rise of the office superstores and online world, Haskell continues to adapt to the times providing innovative tools and solutions to businesses. Every company is different and given the VIP treatment. With an average response time in minutes rather than hours, Haskell rates among the best in its support. It's this commitment to excellence that has kept the company in business for 85 years and will keep it going for many years to come.



For more details visit: http://www.officesalesusa.com