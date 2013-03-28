Haskell New York Inc. Is Celebrating 85 Years of Operation

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Haskell New York Inc is now celebrating 85 years of being in business. They continue their mission by offering products at affordable prices and top notch services that people can afford. Now that they have a GSA Schedule 75, they are allowed to sell products to the federal government employees.



Through the sale of the Skilcraft brand, they are supporting the AbilityOne Program. The AbilityOne Program is a federal initiative that helps people who have significant disabilities find employment. A percentage of each Skilcraft sale that is made goes towards the AbilityOne Program to help those with visual impairment and other significant disabilities.



Celebrating 85 years of operation, Haskell New York would like to share their history with the readers. When they first started out, they were known as Haskell Printing and Stationary Company. They first started out in 1928. This company has beaten the Great Depression, the rise of big box stores, the online environment and various recessions.



Today, the company is known as Haskell New York Inc. They sell furniture and office supplies to people around the world. In their office, they like to use biodegradable and recycled products in order to show their support for the environment.



On their main site, OfficeSalesUSA.com, customers will find a large amount of eco-friend products. Wherever available, Haskell New York Inc is always willing to help find biodegradable alternatives.



The Tennsco Corp furniture line - OfficeSalesUSA.com is currently selling office furniture, filing and storage systems from the Tennsco Corp furniture line. The Tennsco Corp Furniture Line has been running since 1962.



Also available on the store, customers will find Safco industrial shelving, desks, drafting tables, mail carts, Skilcraft hanging folders, mobile pedestals and much more.



Haskell New York Inc wouldn’t have made it this far, if they didn’t know what they were doing. They look forward to serving their customers for many more years to come.



About Haskell New York Inc

Haskell New York Inc is a store that sells office furniture and supplies since 1928. They have beaten the Great Depression and various recessions. They have been up in operation for 85 years this year and look forward to serving 85 more years.



Company Contact : Larry Isaacson

Company Email: larry@officesalesusa.com

Company Phone : 2123432626