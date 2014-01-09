Hassle Free Guarantor Loans for Borrowers with Bad Credit Score

Pembrokeshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Having a bad credit score in the past will still affect the individuals adversely. Their past records will always be a hurdle especially when they are seeking loans. However, with the guarantor loans offered by Piggy Guarantor Loans, there is no need to worry. The credit score doesn’t matter here. All that the borrowers have to do is to get one of their family members or friends become a guarantor for these loans. The only clause here is that the guarantors should have a good credit score and they should volunteer for payments in case the borrowers are not able to make their monthly payments.



It is a simple application process wherein borrowers have to fill in an online application with details such as Name, Loan Amount that is needed, Loan Term in months, Contact Details and the Guarantor Details. The borrowers can use the table mentioned in the site to determine the loan term for a particular loan amount. The minimum loan term is 12 months which goes up to a maximum of 72 months for a higher loan amount i.e. £7500. Different loan amounts have different loan terms thus making it easy for the borrowers for closing the loans easily and lenders to have their loan repaid in time.



The guarantors here can either be a home owner or a tenant. Here the guarantors will help borrowers obtain a loan by signing on the documents along with the borrowers. However, the borrowers have to make sure that they make their monthly payments on time or else the burden will fall on the guarantors which is not a good thing to do. The applicants can get a loan anywhere between $500 and $7500 depending upon the credit history of the guarantors as well as the payment capability of the borrowers. These loans can be used for any purpose or consolidating other payday loans, etc.



To know more about guarantor loans visit website http://www.piggyguarantorloans.co.uk



About http://www.piggyguarantorloans.co.uk

Piggy Finance, http://www.piggyguarantorloans.co.uk based at Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom that offers guarantor loans online for customers with bad credit score. Borrowers can now get loans with the help of their family members or friends with a good credit score in the form of guarantors.



Media Contact

Piggy Finance

Address: The Studio, Garthwen, Lower Moor, St. Davis, Pembrokeshire, SA62 6RP

Email: sales@piggyfinance.co.uk

Website: http://www.piggyguarantorloans.co.uk