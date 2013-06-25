Hate Group PEER Suffers Loss, Tax Payers Foot Bill Again

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The environmental hate group known as PEER (Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility) operating under the clever guise of environmental preservation, in association with Center for Biological Diversity, have lost yet another long drawn out battle at tax payers' expense.



The Bureau of Land Management released a new recreational plan for California's Algodones Dunes (also known as Glamis) that will rightfully re-open almost 50,000 acres of land that has been closed off for a decade to unlimited off-road vehicle use by environmental hate groups such as PEER led by activist Karen Schambach. Prior to the closing this land was available for use to OHV enthusiasts and nature lovers of all types. The plan is the largest rollback victory for the people of California concerning desert usage in more than a decade.



"They speak of 'Environmental Responsibility' but where is their fiscal responsibility? They are wasting tax payer money hand over fist, totaling well over millions of dollars, in a selfish attempt to advance the personal agenda of only a few select people; myopic hate group leader Karen Schambach being the most egregious offender of the bunch. This woman is a public menace. Her destructive efforts must be curtailed for the good of everyone," claims Daniel Sweet, owner of San Diego county motorcycle repair shop Vista Motorcycle, whose business and livelihood are directly affected by hate groups blocking people’s legal rights of responsible recreation on public land.



Thousands of desert loving enthusiasts have been coming together in true support of desert conservation and responsible OHV desert usage. They have been sharing their thoughts in an online Facebook group forum concerning these desert area closing/re-opening issues. One forum poster gave some very candid points to consider:



"The only thing they (the BLM) are 'opening up' are partial areas that they took from us 10 years ago. Before that it was all open. I've been riding there since 1971 and they continually squeezed us into a smaller more controlled area. Now they are giving us some space back and make it sound like we've torn the fence down and overrun the countryside.



The hard part about the fight is that these conversationalists are organized and take their stance to people with decision making power that have no interest in ORV activities and make it sound like we are clubbing baby seals over the head. They have no idea what the riding areas mean to enthusiasts, their families, the local businesses, and the county and state revenue generated by the policing of the areas."



A Union Tribune reporter is recently quoted as writing, "Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) is saying OHV overuse is destroying the desert parks. The group claims off-roaders are damaging the environment and archaeologically sensitive areas.



We're all for protecting the desert, but let's be real: (These areas were) set aside by the state expressly for dune buggies, ATVs, three-wheelers and dirt bikes. (They're) a tiny sliver (of land) compared to the vast acreage of open space in California’s desert, including the Anza Borrego State Park, where all 600,000 acres are off-limits to off-roaders.



Over the years, the number of federal sites available for off-roaders has dwindled, mainly due to environmental concerns. Public land is supposed to be for everyone, even those with motorized desert toys." Hate groups such as PEER seem to forget that fact.



For further information please visit the Fight for Ocotillo Wells Facebook group page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/FightForOcotilloWells/



This Facebook conservation group has been created to create awareness of the issues that are currently affecting Ocotillo Wells SVRA. Updates will be posted as well as meetings and petitions. Please join the group and share with your friends. Make sure you stay up to date on what is happening to Ocotillo Wells, CA.



