Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hatehof Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Hatehof Ltd.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Hatehof Ltd."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Hatehof Ltd." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Hatehof Ltd."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Hatehof Ltd. (Hatehof) is a manufacturer of defense vehicles in Israel. The company manufactures building tankers, aircraft refuelers, fire fighting trucks, armored vehicles and special purpose trailers. The company also develops other vehicles, such as tankers and road equipment. Its other defense vehicle products include tailor-made armored personnel carrier (APC) vehicles, night vision systems, anti tank missile launcher, manual and remote control weapon stations. The company offers a wide range of in-house services, such as conceptualizing, designing, QA and bombing trials, inspecting, manufacturing, assembling, professional literature and maintenance. It offers these products and services to both Israel Defense Forces and other armed forces. Hatehof is headquartered in Nazareth Elite, Israel.



Companies Mentioned



Hatehof Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153026/hatehof-ltd-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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