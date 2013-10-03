Hatfield Village Apartments in Lansdale, PA Now Offering Children-Friendly Amenities

Hatfield, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Sitting on an abundance of land and possessing spacious living areas, Hatfield Village Apartments are pleased to announce they have a wide variety of children-friendly amenities. Some families need to upgrade to a bigger space simply to make room for the entire family. With the spacious apartments and community environment, these pet friendly apartments in Lansdale, PA are perfect for any family that wants their children to be active in the neighborhood.



With over 70 acres of open-air park space on the grounds, kids can enjoy all kinds of outdoor activities from biking to other physical activities. There is a path leading to a beautiful playground, with multiple slides, a swing set and a jungle gym to keep the kids occupied during the day. For those aspiring athletes, there is a full basketball court to showcase crossovers and practice jump shots. If one wishes to learn an individual sport, Hatfield Village features a pair of hard tennis courts for residents and the Twin Woods Golf Course is just a couple blocks away.



In the summertime, there is an Olympic-sized outdoor pool to cool off in or swim some laps. Parents have the opportunity to keep a watchful eye on their children so they don’t wander off in an un-gated community. Hatfield Village is the only apartment community in the area with a separately fenced baby pool. Parents can also utilize the outdoor fitness area while the kids occupy themselves in the open park space.



For those looking at apartments for rent in Lansdale, PA, Hatfield Village has the amenities that offer a family friendly environment and provide for a comfortable living situation. There are two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments available with granite-like countertops in the kitchen and enormous walk-in closets. The apartments come cable ready and wired for high speed internet access, ensuring the children are always able to complete homework assignments from the comfort of their home.



For more information about unit prices, please call 866-799-9511 or visit their website today.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/hatfield-village-19.html.