Hatfield Village Apartments in Lansdale, PA Now Offering Many New Outdoor Community Features for New Residents

When residents first step out of their apartment, they will likely hear splashes from people enjoying the community pool. When it comes to keeping cool this summer, after sitting next to an air conditioner, the next best thing is hopping into a pool. A few hours can be spent working on a tan, laying in the sun and then once heated up; residents can dive into the community pool. All residents living in Hatfield Village apartments are welcome to go swimming in the pool during the entire summer season. This is a good chance to break in that new pair of swimming trunks or bathing suit.



Sure, Hatfield Village features an on-site fitness center, but sometimes, people need to work on their fitness goals while becoming one with nature. While living in Hatfield Village, residents will have access to the new one-of-a-kind Outdoor Fitness Park. Before heading to the pool, residents can break a sweat the old fashioned way, by working out outside. The Outdoor Fitness Park features everything a person needs to enjoy a healthy life full of fitness. The beauty about working out outside is that people get to enjoy the beautiful surrounding community and hot summer sun, while burning a few extra calories. With the swimming pool and Outdoor Fitness Park, residents of Hatfield Village will have plenty of things to keep them occupied this summer.



Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



