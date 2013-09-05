Hatfield Village Apartments in Lansdale, PA Now Offers Community Features Ideal for Pets

Hatfield, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Possessing 70 acres of outdoor park space, the Hatfield Village Apartments in Lansdale, PA now offer outdoor community features that will give pets a comfortable living environment. When residents walk outdoors, the setting of these modern apartments in Lansdale are unlike any other in the greater Philadelphia area. They will be greeted with a self-serve car wash, an Olympic sized swimming pool, an exclusive outdoor fitness area, and their 24-hour automated convenience store. Additionally, there is a path around the complex perfect for dog walking and leads to its very own dog park. The features in and out of the apartment complex as well as the community style setting make Hatfield Village an ideal place to call home for both pets and their owners.



The two bedroom apartments come equipped with open living areas, walk-in closets and granite countertops in select units. Hatfield Village’s pet friendly apartments in Lansdale offer unique amenities for any pet to enjoy. While both cats and dogs are allowed in the apartments, there are a wide range of venues to stretch their legs. As the outdoor fitness area is not gated and open to the public, residents can allow their pets to bathe in the sunshine while they stretch and work on their balance and physique on a wide array of workout stations. After stretching, go for a run to the dog park in the rear of the building and let pets get their exercise and run around.



Indoor cats will feel comfortable occupying the spacious living area and exploring the large apartments up to 1,160 square feet. With modern kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting, there is plenty of room to play with pets and relax in a safe and friendly environment. For more information on the amenities and pet requirements, please call 866-799-9511 or visit the website today.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/hatfield-village-19.html.