Hatfield Village Apartments in Lansdale PA Now Partnering with Comcast for Family Movie Night

Hatfield, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- When looking for apartments, Lansdale, PA residents can turn to the Hatfield Village where they are pleased to announce they have partnered with Comcast to bring family movie night to its residents. With cell phones, iPads, and other new technologies, children are getting more dispersed than ever in isolated activities and spending less time with family members. With the new family movie night, children can put the technologies away for a few hours and spend quality downtime with their family as they enjoy some of the best family-friendly movies of our time.



All movies chosen for family movie night will be appropriate for all ages and Hatfield Village Apartments in Hatfield, PA encourage all residents to join in on the family fun. With the new family movie night, Hatfield Village will quickly become one of the most entertaining apartment complexes in Montgomery County. Representatives of both Hatfield Village Apartments and Comcast are pleased to bring family-friendly entertainment to Montgomery County.



While families of Hatfield Village Apartments enjoy the movie, staff members will be serving delicious ice cream, buttery popcorn, candy, and beverages for all to enjoy. It will feel like a night at the movies, only better, because people will be celebrating with their neighbors of Hatfield Village Apartments. The first movie night kicked-off July 31st at in the picnic grove. For future movie nights, residents can bring their own blanket if they plan on getting comfortable. There are limited picnic tables in the grove, but Hatfield Village staff recommends everyone bring folding chairs if residents plan on sitting. Come out and enjoy a free movie and treats with the family. For more information on family movie night, people can contact the office by calling 866-799-9511. All questions regarding the special event will be answered by a staff member.



About Scully Company

Established over sixty years ago, Scully Company brings generations of family know-how and professional experience to acquisition, development, construction, management and asset management of communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio. Scully Company specializes in multifamily real estate in both ownership and management capacities, currently managing thousands of units consisting of large-scale garden, mid-rise and high-rise apartment communities for institutions, private investors and their own portfolio in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Operating in diverse locations with a keen focus on strategies specific to local markets, Scully Company has achieved recognition as a leader in the multifamily industry, which is their only specialty.



For more information, please visit www.scullycompany.com/hatfield-village-19.html