HathaYoga.com Releases Rankings and Reviews for World's Best Yoga Mats

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Yoga is one of the world’s most popular health and wellness activities. Practiced for millennia in India, yoga has exploded in popularity in western countries in recent years. Whether just starting yoga for the first time or practicing it for years, the yoga mat is an essential part of all types of yoga.



At HathaYoga.com, all types of yoga enthusiasts can find the right mat for their needs. HathaYoga.com is a yoga information website that features product reviews, yoga guides, and more.



The website recently released a guide that explains how to buy the best yoga mat. That guide can be found at http://hathayoga.com/the-best-yoga-mat features an interactive chart where visitors can compare yoga mats based on a number of different qualities, including:



- Price

- Thickness

- Size

- Color

- Material

- Customer rating



After carefully considering all of these qualities, shoppers can click on any of the listings to visit the Amazon.com product page for that item. Beginner yoga enthusiasts might make their decision based solely on price, for example, while more advanced yoga practitioners may want a mat with the perfect thickness and size.



As a spokesperson for HathaYoga.com explains, mats are an often overlooked part of the yoga experience:



“When shopping around for mats, many beginner yoga enthusiasts are surprised to discover just how many different types of mats are available. There are basic foam yoga mats available for as little as $10, and there are premium-quality yoga mats that cost over $50. The premium-quality yoga mats often feature microfibers, advanced polyester blends, and other advanced fabrics that can lead to a better yoga experience.”



For those who have never purchased a yoga mat before – or those who want to learn more about yoga mats – HathaYoga.com also explains the most important features to look for. Many people make the mistake of buying a cheap yoga mat their first time, only to realize that the yoga mat has a chemical odor and wears out very quickly.



HathaYoga.com has more than just yoga mat reviews. The site also explains yoga-related concepts like Ahimsa (the principle of kindness), and the best ways to practice yoga at home.



Whether buying a yoga mat for the first time or searching for an advanced yoga mat, HathaYoga.com aims to connect visitors with the perfect yoga mats – and other yoga products - for their needs.



About HathaYoga.com

HathaYoga.com is a yoga product review and comparison website. The site recently released rankings and reviews for some of the most popular yoga mats available online today. For more information, please visit: http://hathayoga.com