HatsandSuits.com Announce That the Fall and Holiday Collection Will Be Available on July 20

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- HatsandSuits.com, one of the leading retailers of designer fashions, is set to unveil the fall and holiday collection of stylish suits, hats and dresses this July. Women looking for the latest trends in designer suits and dresses for the fall and winter season’s special occasions and church events, will be able to get an early start on shopping and find unique styles not available in major department stores. Shoppers will be able to purchase the season’s newest styles from designers like Donna Vinci, DONNA by Donna Vinci and Love The Queen.



The new fall and winter collection of Donna Vinci designs to be featured on HatsandSuites.com will include special occasion and church dresses and suits in a variety of bold colors and luxurious fabrics. To accompany the suits and dresses, women will delight in the latest selection of couture hats that perfectly match the suits and feature elegant details like sequence, rhinestones, feathers and other designs that are sure to make the woman wearing the hat the center of attention and admiration.



For a more casual fall or winter outing, shoppers will find the perfect outfit from the DONNA by Donna Vinci and Donna Vinci Knits collections on HatsandSuits.com. These include knit suits and dresses in figure-flattering designs and comfortable fabrics and well as coordinated sportswear in skirt sets, pant sets and legging sets. Women will also be prepared for the cooler weather with the season’s newest faux fur jackets available with matching hats and handbags from DONNA by Donna Vinci.



Other new designs for the fall and holiday season include mixed media dresses, skirt sets and legging sets from Love The Queen. These beautifully crafted sets come in comfortable flowy fabrics and eye-catching colors and patterns. The dresses, skirts and legging sets are designed to complement many body types and are perfect for fall and holiday gatherings with family and friends. All of these styles and much more, will be available on HatsandSuits.com in July – giving shoppers plenty of time to find the perfect outfits for this fall and winter.



To shop the selection of designer suits, dresses and hats currently available and well as browse through the new inventory in July, visit http://www.hatsandsuits.com/.



About HatsandSuits.com

HatsandSuits.com is a leading online retailer of designer brands, fashion trends and exceptional value. Based in Beverly Hills, California, the website features a selection of the most stylish suits, hats, dresses, legging sets, skirt sets, denim and many other fashion options designed for special occasions, church and casual outings.