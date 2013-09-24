HatsandSuits.com Highlights the Latest Donna Vinci Collections

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- HatsandSuits.com, one of the leading retailers of designer fashions, offers clients the latest styles from the famed Italian designer Donna Vinci. With over 30 years in women’s fashion, Donna Vinci has perfected women’s suits fit and fabric. Donna Vinci outfits are the epitome of style and elegance.



Perfect tailoring of a woman’s suit is very important to make her look and feel her best, and Donna Vinci suits have the specialized styling to bring out a woman’s best features. These well-made suits are ideal for work, church and special occasions. The suits come in a variety of styles, colors and designs that are sure to suit any personal taste. At HatsAndSuits.com, shoppers will find the latest designer styles, with Donna Vinci’s trademark panache, superior fabrics, and impeccable tailoring.



The entire collection of Donna Vinci suits is available at 65 percent below retail value at HatsAndSuits.com. Women will be able to enjoy a perfectly tailored suit for their next special occasions while also benefiting from the great value. With Donna Vinci suits and dresses women can experience a higher standard of beauty, quality, and comfort and always look their very best.



WithHatsandSuits.com women will also find a selection of spectacular church hats to complement their Donna Vinci suit. These beautiful designs are truly a work of art and are an ideal finishing piece to offset the style and elegance of a Donna Vinci suit.



To find the latest Donna Vinci styles featuring impeccable tailoring and quality, visit http://www.hatsandsuits.com/.



About HatsandSuits.com

HatsandSuits.com is a leading online retailer of designer brands, fashion trends and exceptional value. Based in Beverly Hills, California, the website features a selection of the most stylish suits, hats, dresses, legging sets, skirt sets, denim and many other fashion options designed for special occasions, church and casual outings.