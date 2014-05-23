Hattie Imogen King Seeks Funding via Go Fund Me to Introduce Her Travel App "Get Together"

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Hattie Imogen King’s new travel app lets users seamlessly meet up with friends and get an estimated time of arrival plus how far away they are. “Get Together” will make organizing and coordinating meeting with groups or friends or one person as easy as possible. For it to work, everyone will need to have the app installed on their phones, and whoever is actually planning everything can choose a time and place. Anyone necessary can then be invited. Once activated, any member of the group can open the app, and using the built in GPS systems in the phones, can see on a linked in map approximately where everyone else is along their journey and estimated arrival times. Whoever arrives first can send a notification and/or a photo of their precise location to the others, to let them know they have arrived and where to find them.



Hattie is in contact with a London based app developer and has shown them her ideas. Now, all she needs to start the project is the funding. If the project is successful, she has plans for future updates somewhere along the line, such as live travel information of any disruptions or traffic jams etc.



The funding budget for this campaign is £50,000.00.



Go Fund Me Page: http://bit.ly/1jp2Fhh