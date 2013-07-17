Hauliers Respond to Uncertainty by Gearing Up to Broaden Their Businesses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- The numbers are up—the latest freight forwarding index released by the Danske Bank indicated a substantial improvement over April’s figure, from 50 to 63. The numbers, as far as companies that take on haulage loads are concerned, means business volumes are stable and business can be sustained. On the other hand, however, there are companies that experience decline, such as the major haulage firm Wincanton. The bottom line is that there is no single source of guidance as to where the haulage industry is headed. Despite this uncertainty, however, members of Haulage Exchange remain deeply optimistic about the foreseeable future. In fact, many of them are taking full advantage of Haulage Exchange’s freight exchange services to further broaden their business.



While the bigger players suffer from decline of as much as 10% of their old profitability, this is mainly due to their individual way of tackling northern Europe’s difficult economic climate. As in the case of Wincanton, the decline is due to its withdrawal from its European operations and essential streamlining of its business areas. The underlying numbers are up, however, especially those that indicate its pre-tax profit and real margins. The smaller players—specifically those that regularly take on loads—are able to offer their existing clients with a broader set of services—a strategic move that is made easier to accomplish, thanks to the freight exchange services offered by Haulage Exchange.



One of the UK’s leading innovators as far as the haulage industry is concerned, Haulage Exchange provides a special place for haulage companies and owner drivers that regularly take on loads to do business efficiently, timely, and profitably. By providing a way for hauliers to find available loads or farm out excess work load, Haulage Exchange helps thousands of businesses to dodge potential losses and transform risks into growth opportunities and profit. Its thousands of members attest to how the organisation’s excellent freight exchange services have helped them increase their profit margins and sustain their company’s growth from year on year, despite the UK’s difficult economy.



About Haulage Exchange

Haulage Exchange, a division of the highly respected Transport Exchange Group, is now one of the UK’s largest and busiest independent freight exchanges, with more than 4,500 active users and over 30,000 monthly loads nationwide. For more information about Haulage Exchange, visit its website at http://www.haulageexchange.co.uk .



