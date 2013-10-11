Haunted W San Francisco Halloween 2013

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Who’s looking for the hottest Halloween haunt? Embrace your alter ego, don your most stylish costume and head to W San Francisco’s “sinister chic” Halloween Happening. Celebrate Halloween in Style at the Haunted W San Francisco located at 181 Third Street, San Francisco, CA 94103. Doors 9pm-2am



W San Francisco turns into a hotel-wide haunted house, featuring San Francisco’s hottest deejays spinning Top 40, Hip Hop, EDM and more - DJ Twin Spin and DJ Feldy with special guest deejays, The Disco Fries [10/26] and, [10/31] – S.K.A.M. Artists DJ, Panic City & DJ Weapon. Put on your most creative costume and head to the W San Francisco to party all night. (Skimpy) costumes are encouraged. Advance discounted tickets available at http://www.wsfhalloween10-26-2013-jb.eventbrite.com (10/26) and http://www.ournightlife.com/jb (10/31).



Limited discounted presale tickets available and price increases soon, so act fast! For more information, visit http://www.jbpevents.com , or call (310) 749-9029. Checkout sneak peek at W San Francisco Halloween online at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHlEyaFzH-U



About W San Francisco

Located in the heart of the SoMA district, W San Francisco is the ultimate urban oasis, with panoramic views of the city's skyline and a breathtaking view of the Bay Bridge. W San Francisco's contemporary style mixes local influences inspired by the city's diverse neighborhoods with the W brand's New York-inspired DNA. The Living Room and meeting rooms include sleek metro sleeping pods and a glowing fireplace, a perfect gathering spot for cocktails or an energizing place to work. Premier attractions include TRACE, the hotel's new farm-to-urban-table restaurant that captures the vibrant, local personality of the Bay Area along with a dedication to socially responsible eating. W San Francisco is a home away from home for international jet-setters and the place to be for in-the-know locals.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN REGARDS TO ABOVE PRESS RELEASE AVAILABLE & LISTED BELOW:



W San Francisco Halloween Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHlEyaFzH-U



CONTACT INFO

Jamie Barren

JBPEVENTS.COM