Haute Baby Dresses Now Being Marked Down at Baby Bling Street

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of baby and toddler designer clothing as well as baby gifts, is currently marking down prices on Haute Baby dresses as much as 60 percent.



Haute Baby is a high-end designer of baby and toddler clothing. The discounted dresses are perfect for infant and toddler girls who like to look their best for play dates, special occasions and holidays. Haute Baby is known for its unique designs, premier fabrics and perfect details.



The Haute Baby Sweet Baby Rose Rosette Dress is the quintessential pink baby girl dress, with the charming rosette details making it a unique and desirable option for moms and moms-to-be. This adorable party dress is covered in chiffon rosettes, with sparkly, baby-safe rhinestones adding a touch of glamor. It's a wonderful choice for a first birthday party or for an upcoming holiday celebration. The dress is made in the United States with 100 percent cotton. It is on sale at Baby Bling Street at a discount of 60 percent, and can be purchased for just $19.



With Christmas fast approaching, Baby Bling Street has discounted the Haute Baby 'Tis The Season Toddler Holiday Dress at the perfect time. This dress features a classic holiday design with a touch of whimsy. The deep red, velvet bodice sets the tone for an elegant holiday season while the taffeta skirt lets everyone know that little girls are ready for the Jingle Bell Rock. Removable red flowers with a touch of shine complete this festive dress. This dress, which is currently being offered at a 50 percent mark down for only $34.50, is made in the United States.



Baby Bling Street is committed to offering its customers an eclectic selection of designer clothing options, and only works with the best children's clothes designers in the industry. Haute Baby has long been committed to using safe practices and high quality materials, while emphasizing the importance of American-made products.



Shoppers also will find that Baby Bling Street has an amazing selection of baby and toddler fashion jewelry, which perfectly complements many of the dresses that are being marked down. Check out Baby Bling Street today in order to find the perfect dress for that special little girl in your life.



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. Ninety percent of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.