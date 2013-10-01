Haute Baby Rompers Now Being Discounted at Baby Bling Street

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Baby Bling Street, an online retailer of designer baby clothing and gifts, has marked down several of its best Haute Baby Rompers up to 50 percent, including styles for both boys and girls.



Haute Baby is a designer of fashionable baby and toddler clothing items. The rompers from this well-known designer are created to provide parents with fun, creative and unique clothing items for their children that also are safe for sensitive skin and practical for infants.



Items on sale include the Haute Baby "Chuckwagon Gang" romper. This little boy's romper is currently retailing for $24 — a 50 percent mark down from its list price of $48. This sleeveless romper has a cowboy theme, complete with a cowboy boot decal and faux suede fringe on the side to create an authentic look.



The Haute Baby "Dainty Dots" romper from the baby girl collection also is on sale for $28.75 at a savings of 40 percent. This sleeveless romper features soft, ruffled pink cotton fabric and a delicate pattern of pink, white and hot pink polka dots. With a removable flower embellishment pinned on the front of the romper, any baby girl will be ready to head out for her play date in style.



Haute Baby rompers are just a few of the items currently discounted from this designer collection. Baby Bling Street shoppers also will find that there are great prices on Haute Baby dresses, Halloween costumes and even Christmas footies. All of the pieces, except the embellishments, are created with 100 percent cotton fabric that is perfect for any baby's delicate skin. The designer is known for creating pieces with colorful materials and interesting details.



Baby Bling Street also has an amazing sale going on right now on baby and toddler jewelry items, with discounts of up to 60 percent. These accessories compliment the Haute Baby Rompers and Haute baby dresses perfectly. Baby Bling Street continues to receive new items in stock each day, so customers can keep an eye out for fall collections and holiday lines as the most festive season of the year quickly approaches. View the rest of the items that are available on the official website https://www.babyblingstreet.com/.



About Baby Bling Street

Baby Bling Street is an online retailer of baby designer fashion clothing and accessories. The website was launched in 2011 by Barbara Bontempo with the goal of providing fashionable, safe, healthy, and also eco-friendly clothing for the world’s youngest and most precious demographic. Since the beginning of the project, Barbara has insisted on selling as many American-made products as possible. 90% of the products that are sold on this website are made 100% in the USA. The products that are made overseas all come from fair trade and fair wage employers. Readers can visit https://www.babyblingstreet.com/ for more information.