HAVAIII Presents Its Exquisite Collection from HAVAIII for Travelers Worldwide

Bad Wildungen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- HAVAIII presents its very unique clothing line and accessories with designs that are inspired by the picturesque and panoramic beauty of nature. This new fashion brand offers a great collection of Tees, Tanks, Snapbacks, Sweatshirts, Backpacks and Skateboards. Each and every design is a takeaway, a souvenir or a personal travel experience to various parts of the world.



Month on month on their site they present a brand-new “Item Unica”, such as the Matte Poster that is available for sale for the current month. The poster features Western Australia’s beautifully deserted landscape, and can be a unique and a perfect wall enhancer in a bedroom or living room. A must have for the frequent traveler is the Backpack which is equipped with padded shoulder straps, front and side pockets as well as travel-resistant zippers. For the adventurous skaters, there are skateboards in two exciting designs. These skateboards are made up of hard-rock maple and can be customized with trucks, wheels, bearings and grip tape at your local skate shop.



The collection is fresh, infinitely unique and gets updated every time the designers are on their way exploring nature at different parts of the world. ‘They’ say the world is a small place after all. Let us hope ‘they’ are wrong so the designers at HAVAIII can keep sharing their art, designs, products and above all their love for travelling with us for a long, long time.



Visit their website to have a look at their collection and also to become part of their worldwide adventures and to share your own.



About HAVAIII

HAVAIII Co., founded in Bad Wildungen, Germany is an apparel label that offers clothing and accessories with unique designs that are inspired by nature and travelling the globe. They offer T-Shirts, Tank Tops, Pullovers, Snapbacks, Backpacks and Skateboards. HAVAIII’s products are currently being sold through their website and a retail chain in Germany named FRESH LOLLIPOP. HAVAIII Co. welcomes inquiries from retailers and distributors worldwide who are interested in carrying their products.



Media Contact

HAVAIII Co.

Maximilian Waid

Address: Am Unterscheid 1, 34537, Bad Wildungen, Germany

Email: honcho@havaiii.com

Website: http://www.havaiii.com