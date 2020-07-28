Have a Case That Qualifies for Lemon Law, Contact the Specialized Lemon Law Lawyers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- Consumer Action Law Group and the team of Land Rover Lemon Law Lawyers help consumers return the Lemon Car back to the dealer along with getting their clients the best and most favorable outcome of the case. Land Rover problems with the dealer? No problem. Auto Fraud? No Problem. The team of lemon law attorneys is always ready to help with any kind of issues that fall under the lemon car purview. A Land Rover can qualify as a lemon car in case there are multiple repair attempts, safety issues or excessive days out of service. The attorneys here will work towards getting a new car for the complaints, get the cost of repairs covered or get the clients out of the contract. The Lemon Law attorneys have been practicing in this area for over 10 years now and hence they are well-versed with all the loopholes in the system. For those who are wondering whether their car qualifies for lemon law, call the experts here right away.



Consumer Action Law Group

Consumer Action Law Group is a firm that protects consumers from fraud and illegal practices with a team of specialized auto fraud attorneys coming to the rescue. This LA based firm also helps people involved in disputes with banks, credit card companies, insurance companies, employers and car dealers.



