Have a No-Strings-Attached Relationship With White Cloud's New Fling

Tarpon Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Smokers looking to make the transition from traditional cigarettes to electronic cigarettes are about to get a sweet deal from White Cloud.



The company's new-and-improved Fling is a disposable, electronic cigarette.



The 400-puff throw-away smoke will be available at mall kiosks, convenience stores and White Cloud's online store with prices starting at $9.95.



Over 500 yet-to-be-named convenience stores will receive the product to sell at checkouts and market stands.



The low cost alternative is aimed at piquing the curiosity of new and current smokers looking to try out White Cloud's brand of e cigarette.



The Fling will be offered in six different flavors (vanilla, strawberry, menthol, kick, snap and regular) and three different strengths (extra, full, and light).



