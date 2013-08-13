Have a Wonderful Scuba Dive Vacation at Underwater Phantaseas

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Underwater Phantaseas, the best dive center in Colorado, presents wonderful scuba dive vacation for both individuals and groups. The holiday experts at Underwater Phantaseas assists tourists in effectively planning their dive vacation in Colorado and guarantees “highest level of personal attention”, as said by their spokesperson.



“We work with resorts, liveaboards and dive operators directly; or we can plan amazing trips through Funjet Vacations and Apple Vacations”, says he. For all the guests, Underwater Phantaseas keeps the rightest destinations with its affordable packages. It includes breathtakingly beautiful Mexico destinations, Caribbean destinations, Hawaii vacations, and Pacific destinations. “With Underwater Phantaseas, enjoy a fun filled vacation YOUR way!”, the spokesperson claims.



These claims reflect highly on Underwater Phantaseas's fifteen year of exceptional and flawless scuba diving in Colorado that have amazed thousands of tourists, whether they are on their honeymoon trips, bachelor or bachelorette party trips, or other individual or group vacations.



For those with hydrophobia, Underwater Phantaseas offers Basic to Advance level classes under the supervision of the world's leading scuba driving training organization Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI).



Among the 6200 PADI dive shops all around the world, one is located right at Underwater Phantaseas for preparing amateur divers to earn a scuba diving certification in Denver and nonetheless, a very comfortable yet adventurous scuba driving.



“Let our travel professionals handle all the logistics, save you money and offer service that you can’t get elsewhere”, ensures the spokesperson.



About Underwater Phantaseas

Underwater Phantaseas have been in the dive industry for fifteen years, traveling and living in some of the best dive locations in the world. After trading in business suits for bathing suits, it's called Cayman, St. John and Turks and Caicos home for several years. It spent its days enjoying some of the best diving the Caribbean has to offer and our evenings looking for the Green Flash. During this time, they completed thousands of dives, certified hundreds of students, and learned about the dive industry from the front lines.



To know more, please visit: http://www.underwaterphantaseas.com



Contact Details:

Underwater Phantaseas, South

6860 S. Clinton Ct.

Greenwood Village, CO 80112