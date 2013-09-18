Have Every Legal Funding Need Catered to at USA Lawsuit Loans

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- SEPTEMBER 18th, 2013: USA Lawsuit Loans, Inc. is a reputed company in the legal funding industry. The company specializes in helping plaintiffs by offering lawsuit loans at affordable rates. USA Lawsuit Loans is equipped with a team of professional staff that have years of experience in lawsuit funding. This contributes to the fact that the company is able to guarantee a 100% customer satisfaction, which is its chief objective.



The website says, “For our lawsuit funding company there is nothing more satisfying for our staff than receiving a call from a customer thanking us for giving them the money that helped them save their home or pay for their child’s schooling.”



Apart from a minimal overhead cost, no application fees or any other kind of hidden fees is required by USA Lawsuit Loans to provide the superior services that it does. The company is truly dedicated to supply its customers with the money needed to live comfortably and stress free, and is willing to go the extra mile in the effort to make these services available. According to the website, USA Lawsuit Loans charges the lowest rates in the lawsuit loan industry.



USA Lawsuit Loans offers its services across the United States of America and is preferred by a number of major law firms in the country. In fact, as the website confirms, most of company’s customers are referred to them by law firms and previously satisfied customers.



Some of the benefits offered by the company include there not being a limit to the amount that can be borrowed and the promise to receive the required money within 24 hours. The company also offers Non-Recourse Cash Advances that allow the customer to repay the loan only if the defendant wins or settles the lawsuit. Cash advances of this type are known as litigation funding, pre-settlement loans, and lawsuit funding



USA Lawsuit Loans caters to prosecutors by providing lawsuit advances at minimal rates for post settlement lawsuits, commercial litigation lawsuits, personal injury lawsuits, and structured settlement buyouts. The company further assures that, “No matter how much money you need USA Lawsuit Loans can come to your rescue.”



The company also specializes in providing attorney funding. It helps law firms grow by supplying attorneys with creditable records, law firm financing, and law firm loans at low interest rates. In addition, the website says, “We use the value of a law firm’s contingent cases as collateral and can offer revolving lines of credit loans of up $5 million.”

To know more about acquiring low cost lawsuit loans and legal funding aid visit http://usalawsuitloans.com



About USA Lawsuit Loans

USA Lawsuit Loans is a company dedicated to assist plaintiffs by offering low cost lawsuit loans. The company also specializes in offering attorney funding. USA Lawsuit Loans is designed to offer all legal funding needs at a single stop and is a reputed company among major law firms across the USA.



Media Contact:

Amy Durbin

Funding Manager

USA Lawsuit Loans, Inc.

451 E 14th Street, Suite 5D

New York, NY 10009

Phone: 866-840-4498

Fax: 866-840-6944

Website: http://usalawsuitloans.com

Email: info@usalawsuitloans.com