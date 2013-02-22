Have You Ever Prayed and Meant It? Powerful New Memoir by Philip D. Gay Shares Overwhelming Struggle with Alcohol & Drugs

Water Mill, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- For the millions of Americans suffering from addiction, many believe there is simply no answer. However, as the powerful story of Philip D. Gay’s life proves, there is always hope in the face of adversity.



‘Have You Ever Prayed and Meant It?’ is Gay’s own harrowing story of addiction, told in the hope it will bring solace to others.



Synopsis:



My book is a memoir of my life and the struggle with alcohol and drugs from the age of 14. The story is about pain, struggle, denial, shame and addiction bringing me to the court system. The title pertains to when I asked God for help close to death in a detox, as I asked his help several times through my sober life as I still do today. The journey takes me through decades of self-discovery and stories of working on a lobster boat, adventures of deep sea fishing, becoming a successful hunting guide/ outfitter as well as one of the well-known caterers of events in the Hamptons.



I write how the core issues of abandonment and rejection kept me from having a healthy relationship over and over again And how it would take years of help from my therapist to truly understand and love myself. It is a story about learning to forgive my parents, to be there when they needed me at the end of their life. How I was there when my brother and father needed my help to get sober. Carrying the message at weekly 12 step meetings for over 18 years to inmates at the local prison



As the author explains, his book formed a powerful resource during the course of his recovery.



“It was therapy for me writing this and if no one ever read the book I t was therapeutic and there was healing taking place in each page I wrote. Many people who have read the book have identification with it, they have commented about laughing, crying, and at times being angry with the character (me) while reading the book,” says Gay.



He continues, “The story will help many who suffer from addiction to know there is an answer, but many will relate to the time of growing up either in an alcoholic or dysfunctional household, an abusive one or choosing the wrong relationship over and over again not knowing why.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“A must read. Capt. Phil takes you through his journey and makes you laugh, cry and smile. Clearly he has helped a lot of people and I hope his book helps others as well. Read a few pages and couldn’t put it down,” says Sisto Martello, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, saying, “This book is an absolute page turner! With alcohol abuse affecting nearly 50% of the population, this book "hits close to home". This story hides no secrets and incorporates history with reality! A great read!!!”



About Capt. Phil Gay

Capt. Phil Gay grew up in Water Mill, a town on the east end of Long Island. His roots go back to when the area was founded in the 1600’s. At an early age he had the feeling of not belonging and with alcoholic parents he found it safer not to ask questions. At 14 Phil found alcohol and drugs. It was the late 60’s and wild parties, free sex and had only small scrapes with the law, it was all fun. Through his 20’s it all started catching up including the police. Alcohol and drugs were no longer fun or his friend and became his enemy. An impending jail sentence set him to rehab and he began his real life at 27. A higher power and 12 step meetings saved his life. He has carried the message of sobriety for over 31 years and has helped countless people in the community. At the time of getting sober Phil created a highly successful catering company in the Hamptons, which has been featured on “Good Morning America” and “The Cooking Channel”. His clambake events are well known among many a Hampton’s summer resident and numerous A-List clients.