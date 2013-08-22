Have You Ever Wondered Why International Banks Now Process Billions of Dollars for US Based Merchants?

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- With ever-changing domestic market conditions and underwriting parameters, many merchants are finding peace of mind with the addition of an offshore merchant account. MIDsource can offer stable offshore merchant accounts for a wide range of industries. With our extensive network and direct banking relationships, we at MIDsource pride ourselves in our ability to obtain international credit card processing account and aggregation solutions for our merchants.



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MIDsource offers international processing options for a wide range of industries. Call MIDsource today to see if you qualify… We pride ourselves in our ability to obtain new merchant accounts .



MIDsource has dozens of international banking relationships worldwide that offer streamlined multi-currency solutions for international e-commerce merchants. MIDsource can also provide multiple gateway options through which merchants can easily accept online payments confidently and securely worldwide.



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