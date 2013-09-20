Have You Seen Mr Fox?

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Win a set of Roald Dahl books and a Tidy Books ForgetMeNot Family Organiser in Tidy Books splendiferous Roald Dahl Day competition to celebrate the Official Roald Dahl Day.



Fantastic Mr Fox has been up to his mischievous tricks again! He has made off with another Roald Dahl character and hidden them somewhere on the Tidy Books website. Find the Roald Dahl character to win a set of 15 Roald Dahl books and a Tidy Books ForgetMeNot. –



Start the hunt now! Visit the Tidy Books website and enter.



Contact Details

- Tidy Books, Suite 114, Heatherly Mews, London, E17 4QP, UK

- Tidy Books

- +44 (0)20 8520 4647

- http://www.tidy-books.com

- Alastair Dawson : Digital Manager

- alastair@tidy-books.com