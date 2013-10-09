Have You Seen the Ring Helps Sellers Recoup over 2 Million for Their Pre-Owned Engagement Rings

Saint Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Have You Seen the Ring, a company that specializes in used engagement rings and loose diamonds, has just announced that they have helped sellers recoup over $2 million for their pre-owned engagement rings. Since 2010, Have You Seen the Ring has helped bring buyers and sellers of pre-owned engagement rings together in a safe, trusted environment. From gorgeous used engagement rings to beautiful pre-owned diamonds and more, Have You Seen the Ring strives to be a one-stop jewelry shop, offering an outstanding selection in a variety of price points and styles.



As the friendly and experienced staff of Have You Seen the Ring understands, sometimes people need to sell engagement rings. Perhaps the relationship broke up, or they have simply upgraded to a larger diamond. This is where Have You Seen the Ring can help; by offering a premier and safe place to sell pre-owned engagement rings online, people can rest assured that they are getting a fair price. “Selling your item on HYSTR will generate a significantly higher sales price—typically 50 – 60 percent more—than selling your item to a pawn shop, local jeweler, or cash-for-gold company,” an article on the company's website states. All items are verified by the company’s GIA-certified gemologist; this helps to ensure that the rings will sell quickly and for what they are truly worth. The HYSTR team assists sellers in every step of the process, including marketing support for each piece listed on the site.



For people who are looking to purchase discount engagement rings, Have You Seen the Ring allows them to purchase items directly from independent sellers. Founder Philip Johnson mitigates the risk of buying and selling jewelry online with an authenticity guarantee. He explains, “each item sold is verified by an independent, GIA graduate gemologist, ensuring that a buyer receives exactly what they paid for." In addition, "when a client wants to purchase a 2 carat Tiffany engagement ring, they can walk into Tiffany and pay $40,000, or they can purchase the same Tiffany ring on our site for $25,000 and put the rest of the money to better use." For those who wish to purchase a loose diamond, the company’s prices are up to 40 percent less than traditional jewelry stores and about 10 percent lower than online competitors.



About Have You Seen the Ring

Established in 2010, St. Louis-based Have You Seen the Ring is one of the largest U.S. marketplaces for pre-owned engagement rings and loose diamonds. The company connects independent buyers with independent sellers of pre-owned jewelry in a safe, trusted environment. For more information, please visit http://www.haveyouseenthering.com/