Having Problems with a Finicky Eater? There Is Help for Picky Eaters/Toddlers

Jamison, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Children can be finicky eaters. Eat Around the Clock turns eating into a fun experience and helps your picky eater toddler reach out and try new food.



"I have kids. I know how they can be about trying foods, especially healthy food or something they never tried before," said Jeannie Kahley, owner of Eat Around the Clock. "Kids love to play games so, I turned eating into a game for them."



Eat Around the Clock uses a system of rewards to get kids to eat. One way this is done is with time. Give the child something new or something they refuse to eat. Then show a clock and say after a certain amount of time, the kid gets something they really want, like mac and cheese.



"That's just one example of the tips and techniques that come with Eat Round the Clock. It is all aimed at getting children to try new food and eat healthy," Ms. Kahley said.



She is quick to say this is not an overnight fix. It takes time. The kids, and parents, have to get used to the new way to eat. The key is consistency and sticking with the program.



Ms. Kahley said another key to the program is little amounts over time. She gave the example of getting a kid to try a bite of green pepper, just one. Asking a child to take one bite is much easier, and gets a lot more cooperation, than telling the child to each several slices of the pepper.



"Being a fussy eater takes time to overcome. Some small children don't like change in their food, so be gentle and slow," she said.



The full Eat Around the Clock contains a special plate segmented like a clock, a pair of guide books and Kippy the Carrot timer to set the time for trying a new food or eating a served portion.



"The clock is good for getting your child to either slow down or eat within a reasonable amount of time. Teach them to chew properly," she said.



Eat Around the Clock also has a blog on the website that anyone can ready and get valuable tips for improving family life. Ms. Kahley said the blog is not just about healthy eating and a picky eater toddler; it covers everything to do with family life.



For more information visit, Eat Around the Clock.



About Eat Around The Clock

Eat Around the Clock was founded in 2018 as the first product of the company INJEANNIEUITY. The product came about when Jeannie Kahley, owner and operator of INJEANNIEUITY struggled to get a young foster child, who came to live with her, to eat nutritious foods.



Eat Around the Clock was something easy and fun that could motivate even the harshest young food critics! Jeannie would often watched as children disposed of the good foods their parents packed in their lunches. She noticed many apples, oranges, celery sticks and sandwiches on whole wheat bread being thrown away in the large trash containers. Of course, the children would eat the candy treat or the cupcake and of course, the parents felt they were doing their due-diligence in packing a healthy lunch . . . but what was really happening? Many children were foregoing the main nutritious items that would give them energy and strength for the afternoon of classwork.



Jeannie began using the Eat Around the Clock method with Devon, her foster child, and much to her satisfaction found that it worked. She added extra incentives by creating a character, Kippy the Carrot, who would motivate Devon to eat the nutritious foods and gain exposure to all types of food groups including: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. She later wrote a book to accompany the Eat Around the Clock concept and found that children were not only willing to try different foods but actually began to like the taste of these new foods as their palettes developed in a more advanced fashion.



Media Contact



Jeannie Kahley

Owner

Eat Around the Clock

(215) 491-2687

hello@eatwithkippy.com

https://www.eatwithkippy.com/