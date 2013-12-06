Hawaii Bankruptcy Attorney Offers 50 Percent Discount on Debt Negotiation Fee in December

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Debt Free Hawaii is running a special for the month of December. New clients can receive half off the upfront fee charged for handling debt negotiation. New clients must mention that they saw the offer in this press release. When they do they will receive $500 off the usual $1000 fee.



"So many people who are having financial difficulties don't consult a qualified bankruptcy attorney because they are afraid they can't afford the fees. But the truth is, consulting a lawyer may be the best way to reduce the amount of debt owed and develop a repayment plan. Debt negotiation can accomplish this without resorting to bankruptcy. My hope is that readers will see this half off special and take advantage of the opportunity to obtain qualified advice and representation and get their financial life back on track," said Hawaii bankruptcy attorney and CPA Blake Goodman of Debt Free Hawaii.



The Honolulu Chapter 13 bankruptcy attorney has been practicing in Hawaii since 1999 and has nearly 25 years of experience in bankruptcy law. He handles Chapters 7 and 13 bankruptcy cases and in addition to bankruptcy solutions, helps his clients obtain solutions to debt problems and tax burdens thanks to his accounting and CPA background. This combination of tax and bankruptcy law allows him to help his clients fulfill their tax obligations while going through a bankruptcy or getting their finances back in order.



"Debt negotiation is much more effective and debtors can receive much better repayment terms if they work with a bankruptcy attorney as opposed to trying to negotiate terms on their own. The cost savings that a bankruptcy attorney can obtain for the client far outweigh the cost of the attorney's debt negotiation fee," noted Goodman.



The Hawaii bankruptcy lawyer offers free consultations, allowing potential clients to discuss their specific situation and learn about their options before retaining his services. Debt Free Hawaii has two offices on Oahu. One in Honolulu at 900 Fort Street Mall, Suite 1727 and one at Windard Side - Kaneohe 46-005 Kawa Street, #212. The $500 off $1000 debt negotiation fee is good at both locations, but the client must mention that they saw this special offer here in order to take advantage of the discount.



For more information about filing for bankruptcy in Hawaii or about Debt Free Hawaii and Blake Goodman, visit the firm online at www.debtfreehawaii.com.



About Blake Goodman and Debt Free Hawaii

Blake Goodman is a Honolulu bankruptcy lawyer with nearly 25 years of experience helping residents of Hawaii, New Mexico and Texas file bankruptcy, including Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Goodman is also qualified to help clients with other financial matters such as debt settlement and tax negotiation. If you need help or you're interested in learning more about obtaining assistance from Goodman, please visit his site at http://www.debtfreehawaii.com/.