Hawaii Family Vacation Planning with Royal Kona

Kailua-Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Ah, vacations. There's something wonderful about spending time together as a family, especially when that can be done in such a magical location as breath-taking Hawaii. Despite the distance, there is no need for the planning to prove stressful. By following these simple steps outlined in our article, the staff of Royal Kona Resort are confident you and your family will have a delightful time when visiting this truly magical place.



Long before you board your flight, make sure the vital things are in order. Current medical records and emergency phone contacts should be squared away alongside your passport. Plan ahead if you are going to decide to rent a car. During the busy season especially, these can be a hard commodity to find. No matter what time of year you chose for your Big Island family vacation it will prove helpful if you book the must-do things in advance. Working with the staff of Royal Kona you can easily set an itinerary that will guarantee that you get the whole experience you are seeking. Our concierge service is flexible and will work with our customers' needs no matter what the purpose of their stay is - in addition to family vacations, we can arrange activities suitable for Hawaii weddings, business trips, professional outings and much more. We will help you book snorkeling excursions, taking a whale watching trip, and can even guide you to the ever popular traditional luau. With your pre-planned events properly scheduled you can easily lose yourself in the local environment to find even more once in a lifetime events you and your family may want to experience.



While getting to know our beautiful land, taking the time to immerse yourself in its people and traditions is a worthwhile experience. The sights and sounds Hawaii offers are like nothing else on earth, without question. Why not take a helicopter ride to get a birds-eye view of the beauty you will be surrounded in? Sure a mai tai can be had at any bar, but where but Hawaii can you have 10 different varieties of this local creation?



To ensure you can bring all the treasures you find during your stay with you packing light is highly suggested, but some things are decidedly vital. Even in the cooler months, light and loose clothing are recommended. Consider packing a wide-brimmed hat and a windproof jacket if you plan on wandering the streets or taking a trip up to see what the summit of Mauna Kea has to reward those who visit.



If you are planning for a more gourmet culinary treat or just want a night on the town, your finest may prove needed. No matter what the season, sunscreen should find its way into your bags. There's no need to pack the whole closet though, and forgotten items can be addressed by the resort staff should something slip your mind until you arrive. All in all, planning ahead will be your biggest asset for a stress-free Hawaii family vacation; we truly hope your stay is a memory for all time.



