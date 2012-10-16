Hawaii Island Recovery Is a Useful Addiction Treatment Facility

Kailua Kona, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Hawaii Island Recovery encourages people to live a sober life by announcing their opening of their Sober Living House located on the big, beautiful island of Hawaii. For many years, they had a vision that focused on providing top of the line care who to those in all stages of their recovery and today, their vision has come true.



Dr. John Hibscher is Co-Founder of HIR stated, “Our Sober Living Program is designed to support people transitioning from residential substance abuse treatment into a real world environment. This transition is an essential step in the recovery process and is often a vulnerable time for those that have just quit drinking alcohol.”



Hawaii Island Recovery provides full services and support to those individuals that need to achieve their goal of living a sober life. HIR encourages sober living to every individual that walks through their doors.



The Addiction Treatment Program offered by Hawaii Island Recovery is top notch. They provide addiction treatment for the following common addictions:



- Alcohol Addiction

- Substance Abuse

- Opiate Addiction

- Sex Addiction

- Gambling Addiction

- And much more



This rehab facility provides service to individuals at an affordable price. They offer an idyllic setting that will make their clients feel inspired to regain their natural inner peace and to rediscover themselves. Individuals who turn to this facility for sober recovery will receive:



- 100 hours of one to one, group, holistic and animal therapy

- Equine and wild dolphin assisted psychotherapy

- Reiki, acupuncture, yoga and acupressure

- Dual diagnosis therapy for co-occurring disorders

- Pain management therapy

- A full-time chef

- A gyp with a personal trainer

- Weekly excursions

- Family BBQ day



HIR is nesting on the Kona Side of Hawaii in a gated community only minutes away from the historic downtown area. It is surrounded by tropical landscaping and features premium amenities. There is also a lovely barbeque area and a swimming pool, which residents are able to use. HIR believes that having a peaceful, beautiful environment supports the healing process from dependency. It’s called the Aloha Spirit.



About Hawaii Island Recovery

Hawaii Island Recovery helps individuals that are struggling with an addiction and co-occurring psychological disorders such as depression, anxiety and PTSD. They offer top of the line treatment at affordable prices. Individuals that currently have an addiction are encouraged to contact HIR in order to take control of their life once and for all.



Contact name: Norman Farrar



Phone Number: 866-515-5032

Email Address: norm@hawaiiislandrecovery.com