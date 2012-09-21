Hawaii Plastic Surgeon Dr. Larry Schlesinger Named Artist Among Plastic Surgeons

Honolulu, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- For 32 years now, Dr. Larry Schlesinger of The Breast Implant Center Of Hawaii, has been working as a Cosmetic Surgeon (Hawaii Plastic Surgeon) . That amount of experience can clearly speak for itself as far as a business is concerned, but there is more to the story than just a block of time spent in the profession. Dr. Schlesinger has an it factor that many wouldn’t really expect to see in a Cosmetic Surgeon, he’s an artist.



If you were to look back in time to the beginning of his career in this field you would find Dr. Schlesinger on Maui. He worked in trauma and assisted in the ER with plastic surgery cases, getting his feet wet the same way most others in his field are inclined to do. Working with burn victims and patients with cleft pallets, he began to build the knowledge needed to succeed in his field. After performing a few cosmetic procedures there he was faced with a new take on his location.



“Patients would say to me, ‘well if you’re any good you should be in Honolulu’. So I realized if I wanted to get a practice, I needed to open in Honolulu. I went ahead and opened an office here in Honolulu in 1989.”



Going on to publish 25 peer reviewed papers on Plastic Surgery, and deliver lectures to mainland Plastic Surgeons numerous times, Dr. Schlesinger has consistently stood out as an exceptional Doctor and Surgeon (Hawaii Breast Implants) . In 2000, he was awarded Physician Of The year in the state of Hawaii, and has continued to demonstrate why he stands out above the rest. But through all of his achievements, awards, and accolades, Dr. Larry Schlesinger credits his success to something much different.



“I have a family that allows me to work and put in as much time as I need to. I have a daughter that is very supportive of whatever I do.I’m immersed in what I do. I care about my patients and my employees.” Said Schlesinger. ” I have an artistic bend and I have always wanted to do something artistic. I never had the medium until I got into plastic surgery. It’s a combination of art and technical ability.”



Read more at http://www.hawaiibusinessonline.com/article/dr-larry-schlesinger-an-artist-among-surgeons/



