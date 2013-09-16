Hawaii Real Estate Agent Adopts IDX Broker and Revolutionizes Online Property Search for Buyers

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Today, IDX, Inc. welcomes Don Austgen to the growing network of real estate agents and brokers updating their realty websites with the easy-to-use and efficient IDX Broker software. By adding a customizable IDX solution to his website Austgen has solidified his devotion and dedication to serving his clients and their real estate needs. With IDX Broker, searching for a home online has never been easier, thanks to their innovative search capabilities. Austgen has forever changed the way home seekers in and around Kihei, Hawaii search for properties online.



Maui MLS (RAMAUI) listings are now easier than ever to search through, thanks to the IDX enabled website Austgen supports. Here, potential buyers can explore thousands of RAMAUI listings without ever leaving the convenience of his website. In addition, home seekers can construct their own searches, narrowing the RAMAUI to display only properties relevant to their search. Whereas before, buyers could only search for homes based on their price range and budget, now potential buyers can specify almost everything about their dream home automatic email alerts . In addition, if the perfect property does not appear after the first time searching on the search page Austgen runs, they can save their search parameters and elect to receive automatic email alerts notifying them when properties that match their request are listed with RAMAUI. These immensely helpful and unique tools make the IDX enabled website of Austgen the right place to begin the home search in Kihei.



An administrative login page further simplifies the website of Austgen and helps him to manage the behind-the-scenes aspects of his real estate website. It is here that Austgen can create a unique look and decide the search functions he hosts online. Additional features, such as the incredible lead generation system he is supplied with IDX Broker, help him to manage his website while simultaneously growing his business. Austgen has transformed his real estate business by adopting a customized IDX solution for his website.



About Don Austgen

Don Austgen is a Realtor® with The Wailea Group, LLC of Kihei, Hawaii.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit whttp://ww.idxbroker.com .