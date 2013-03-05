Hawaii Search Engine Optimization Introduces Mobile Website Development Services to Help Reach the Ever Growing Mobile User Base

Lahaina, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Hawaii Search Engine Optimization (Hawaii SEO) has always been at the forefront of building cutting-edge web platforms to help businesses reach their target audience. Now, their new offering is the Mobile Website development service that can allow companies to reach a wider customer base. Today, a large part of the population is using smartphones and various devices through which they access the internet. The company, in order to help meet the mobile marketing challenges of its clients, is now providing feature-rich cell phone compatible sites to their clients. Through these mobile-friendly sites, clients can now share their information with their customers and can stay connected with them.



The CEO of Hawaii SEO, Donald D. Dolenec maintains that their cell phone marketing efforts have been well recognized by the business people and that people are now realizing the importance of having a smartphone friendly website. Talking about his company’s Hawaii mobile website development services, he reveals, “People love to flaunt their sophisticated handheld devices. These people remain connected to the internet almost 24 hours a day. We cannot ignore this ever-growing cellular phone internet user base. Mobile-friendly websites are the emerging trends that a business should always consider sincerely. We have started offering our mobile website development services with an objective that our clients must penetrate this fast growing cell phone user base.”



However, the company feels the need of educating their clients about the benefits of a web-based platform that can be efficiently accessed via a portable device. In order to make people more aware about the advantages of mobile marketing, the company has published an informative video on YouTube, explaining everything about cell phone marketing and the potential that is lying untapped. Donald claims that their Hawaii mobile website development service is becoming more popular following the release of the YouTube video and more and more businesses are coming to them to get a mobile compatible website. You too can check the details of their mobile website development and mobile marketing services by visiting their website http://HawaiiSearchEngineOptimization.net.



About Hawaii Search Engine Optimization

Hawaii Search Engine Optimization is a Full Service Online Consulting Group that specializes in helping Local Business owners in their web based and mobile based marketing efforts. The company is based in Hawaii and they cater to a number of clients throughout the world. Under the dynamic leadership of the company’s CEO, Donald D. Dolenec, the team of expert design, development and marketing professionals works in tandem to help meet various goals of their clients.



