Hawaii Visitors Avoid Costly Hotel Fees With Houses, Condos from Oahu Vacation Rentals

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2012 -- When planning a vacation, the first thing most people think to do is begin searching for hotels and motels in the area they wish to travel.



But research as proven, staying in a furnished house, villa or condo can save people hundreds of dollars by avoiding hotel and booking fees, plus costly nightly expenses.



In addition to the cost savings, staying in a furnished house or apartment as opposed to a hotel gives people a much larger selection of amenities and some of the most beautiful properties available throughout a given area.



For anyone looking to plan their next vacation to Hawaii, Oahu Vacation Rentals features an extensive list of rental homes, villas and condos, all fully furnished, all breathtaking. The newly launched website allows visitors to quickly search through its list of Honolulu vacation rentals and Kailua beach rentals to find the their ideal location and rental property.



Surrounded by beautiful ocean views and stunning scenery, Hawaii draws millions of visitors each year. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, the various islands offer guests a host of fun activities and an array of places to stay.



Choosing vacation rentals Oahu instead of hotels offers people numerous benefits, including a vast selection, additional amenities, feeling more like a local instead of a tourist, and of course cost-effectiveness.



According to Oahu Vacation Rentals, “Planning your personal or family vacation can prove to be a pricey venture, especially if you are working on a particular budget. Luckily, vacation rentals are available to everyone and anyone who is interested in spending their time in paradise without having to pay expensive hotel fees. The Oahu vacation rentals are pristine and an amazing way to get away from every day life without the hassle of hotel cancellations and/or booking mix-ups.”



Including rental listings for Honolulu and Kailua, Oahu Vacation Rentals provides extended-stay management services for beachfront, waterfront and condominium communities, in addition to other key beach residential locations throughout Oahu. The company offers spacious beach homes and condos that range in size from studios to eight bedrooms and offers a variety of amenities including swimming pools and hot tubs.



For more information or to search the site’s extensive list of Oahu beach rentals, visit http://www.eOahuVacationRentals.com



About Oahu Vacation Rentals

Recently launched, Oahu Vacation Rentals is a vacation rental website that helps connect owners and property managers with potential renters. Featuring rental listings in Kailua and Honolulu, Hawaii, the site offers an easy-to-use search function. Site founder George You has more than 10 years of vacation rental industry experience in the San Diego, California area.